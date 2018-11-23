The Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson PPV Golf Match Was Actually Free For Some

Black Friday was a day of deals in more ways than one. There were the traditional deals from stores and online retailers. Then there were the massive deals that Cards Against Humanity unleashed on the internet. But you know what’s better than 99 percent off? That’s right: free.

If you waited around long enough, it turns out you could have gotten the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson pay per view event without, well, paying. And we’re not talking about an illegal stream or anything like that. Bleacher Report, which ran the PPV event in association with TBS, apparently was letting users log in and see the event for free despite advertising the event as a $20 purchase.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell noticed on Friday during the match that, indeed, you could log in and see Phil and Tiger battle it out for a winner-take-all match worth $9 million.

