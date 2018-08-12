Tiger Woods Nearly Holed Out For Eagle On 15 At The PGA Championship

Getty Image

It had been years since we’ve seen Tiger Woods truly on the prowl on the back nine of a major. This year’s Open Championship was the closest we’d gotten in a long time, but he never could find that extra gear and watched playing partner Francesco Molinari take home the Claret Jug as he slipped away.

On Sunday at Bellerive Country Club, we finally got that vintage push to the finish from Tiger. Whether it ends up being enough to catch Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott remains to be seen, but it shows that he still has that gear when he needs it.

At the 15th hole, Woods was two back of the leaders, 4-under on his round, and ripped his best driver of the day down the middle of the fairway (a rarity on Sunday). From there he delivered yet another vintage Tiger moment, sending his approach directly at the flag with a baby fade, nearly holing out for eagle to set up a tap-in birdie.