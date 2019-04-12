Twitter/@CBSSports

Tiger Woods is in the hunt at the Masters and all is right in the golf world again, but for a brief moment on Friday in the trees, his tournament nearly ended prematurely.

The Big Cat arrived at the 14th hole three back of the leaders, but a weather system arrived at Augusta National right as Woods had gotten hot, playing a bit of a role in him seeing a pair of birdie putts miss on 12 and 13 that could’ve had him even closer. Off the 14th tee, in the midst of the heaviest rain of the day, Woods hooked his tee shot into the trees and appeared stymied.

However, like Thursday, Woods saw an opening and played a miraculous iron out of the trees on 14 to give himself a birdie opportunity. The shot was unbelievable, but the most stunning part of the sequence was a security guard slipping and slide tackling Woods, clipping his right ankle, trying to cut off patrons behind him.