Sunday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis was all about the thoroughbreds at the top of the leaderboard going into the final round of the PGA Championship. Two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka held a 54-hole lead, but the pack chasing him entering Sunday was filled with current top stars and former major winners.

Chief among those in the hunt is Tiger Woods, who started the day four back at 8-under, but a front-nine 32 brought him to 11-under and just two back of Koepka at the top as he made the turn. Woods managed that 3-under effort on the front without hitting a fairway in seven chances, still managing to make four birdies.

The final of those front nine birdies came on the ninth after he hooked a driving iron to the left on the cart path. After getting relief from the path he had to hit a huge hook from hard pan in order to get it anywhere close to the left hole location. What transpired was nothing short of vintage Tiger.