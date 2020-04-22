It’s been two years since Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson squared off in “The Match,” a pay-per-view one-on-one golf event on Thanksgiving weekend 2018 in Las Vegas that Mickelson won in extra holes, and with the golf schedule currently pushed back to mid-June, a second match has been in the works.

This time, there will be no PPV price tag, though, as they will play for charity and broadcast it on TNT, while also bringing in Tom Brady and Peyton Manning for a two-on-two match play event to add even more name-brand cache. According to Bleacher Report and The Action Network‘s Darren Rovell, Turner has confirmed “The Match: Champions For Charity” will take place sometime in May, with the 15th and 24th as possible dates, per Rovell.

There were reports last month that they were working towards an agreement, but needed the PGA Tour’s blessing to sign off on it. That appears to have happened, likely due to the Tour now having plans for its future, and things are being finalized now. Where they play remains to be determined, but Tiger’s home course of Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida is a strong possibility, per Rovell.

The teams are unknown, as Rovell reports Woods-Brady v. Mickelson-Manning, which contradicts initial reports of Woods-Manning v. Mickelson-Brady. The latter makes more sense given Woods and Manning have teamed in pro-ams in the past, but whatever the case, there will be some team match play format. The details on what kind of match format they’ll play remains to be seen as well. I’m rooting for foursomes rather than fourballs, because alternate shot would make this way more fun and put way more pressure on the two football legends.