Tiger Woods And Phil Mickelson’s $9 Million Match Is Officially Happening

#Phil Mickelson #Golf #Tiger Woods
08.22.18 2 hours ago

Twitter/@TigerWoods

For the past month-plus there have been rumors of a big money match being set up to pit Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson in head-to-head action on the course.

Ahead of the PGA Championship, there were strong rumblings that there was an agreement in place for a $10 million match between the two superstars of the sport and it would take place on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, those rumors became official as Tiger Woods announced the match, for $9 million, was indeed taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Club, and Mickelson replied joking about it Woods thinking it would be the easiest money he’s ever made.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Phil Mickelson#Golf#Tiger Woods
TAGSGOLFPHIL MICKELSONTIGER WOODS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP