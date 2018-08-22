Twitter/@TigerWoods

For the past month-plus there have been rumors of a big money match being set up to pit Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson in head-to-head action on the course.

Ahead of the PGA Championship, there were strong rumblings that there was an agreement in place for a $10 million match between the two superstars of the sport and it would take place on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, those rumors became official as Tiger Woods announced the match, for $9 million, was indeed taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Club, and Mickelson replied joking about it Woods thinking it would be the easiest money he’s ever made.