Getty Image

Tiger Woods returned to golf’s mountaintop earlier this year. After an 11-year drought at major tournaments, Woods dramatically won The Masters, shooting -13 and narrowly beating Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele by a stroke. The win also marked the first time since 2005 that Woods added a green jacket to his wardrobe.

It’s safe to assume that no one was happier about this than Woods, although James Adduci may have a pretty good case. Adduci put an $85,000 bet on Woods to win The Masters, and when that came to fruition, he took home a $1.2 million payday.

Woods got asked about Adduci’s big payday during a clinic at Tiger Jam, a charity event that took place this weekend in Las Vegas. He got the question right before he hit a ball for an audience, and his response was succinct, albeit a bit NSFW.