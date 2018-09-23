Tiger Woods Won The Tour Championship For His First Win Since 2013

Getty Image

Tiger Woods entered Sunday at East Lake with a three shot lead over Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy. A decade ago, the end result would’ve been a foregone conclusion, but in 2018, five years since his last victory, there was a question of whether Tiger still had that extra gear — and if the field still had that same fear.

Woods answered any questions about his nerves very quickly, with an absolutely perfect opening hole. He piped a driver down the center of the fairway, fired an iron directly at the pin for the closest approach of the day at No. 1, and poured in the putt for a birdie and an emphatic statement.