Tiger Woods Will Reportedly Stay On His $20 Million Yacht During The U.S. Open

06.06.18 2 hours ago

The U.S. Open heads to New York state this year as golf’s second major will be held at Shinnecock Hills, which is not far from the Hamptons.

As always, Tiger Woods comes into the event as the star attraction as fans await his first win in his most recent comeback, and his first major championship in a decade, when he won the 2008 U.S. Open. Woods’ performance this year has given plenty of reason to think it’s a matter of when, not if, he gets back into the winner’s circle as he’s put together some vintage rounds, just failing to put together four rounds in a row good enough to take home a trophy.

At Shinnecock Hills, Woods will make his 27th start in a major since his last win and he’s hoping that some familiarity will give him the edge he needs. It’s not familiarity with the course, which underwent some significant renovations since it last held the U.S. Open in 2004, but familiarity with where he’ll be sleeping.

