The second game of a three-game weekend series between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals took place on Saturday afternoon in Missouri. At one point in the bottom of the seventh inning, Lars Nootbaar was able to get ahead of the count against Will Vest, who started the first at bat of the half inning by throwing a pair of balls.

And then, the crowd started to roar, while Nootbaar asked for a timeout. The reason was pretty simple: There was a squirrel that ran onto the field and everyone wanted to take a second to make sure it got out of the way while the professional baseball players were playing their baseball game.

Here comes the Rally Squirrel! pic.twitter.com/h5zSvewnYz — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 6, 2023

Vest just stood there and watched as the squirrel prepared to run over to Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson. The entire time, the crowd at Busch Stadium was cheering extremely loudly for the little guy, which eventually ran off the field and hid behind the tarp on the first base line. Unfortunately for the announcers which hoped this would lead to a rally, that didn’t happen — after a walk for Nootbaar, Paul Goldschmidt stepped up to the plate and grounded into a double play.