Tigers Fan Makes Web Gem Of The Year Over RF Wall. Security Promptly Throws Him Out.

#Detroit Tigers #MLB
Senior Editor
08.28.14 9 Comments

A foul ball in the second inning off the bat of Tigers third basemen Nick Castellanos led to this spectacular web gem from a fan. Arguably the best we’ve seen this season.

Full extension and the dude left his feet?! Damn. If only Torii Hunter gave that kind of effort and oh nevermind.

Anyway, here’s the crappy part of the story. Because the fan leaned over the railing, because he interfered with a ball in play, he was forced to give up the souvenir. BOO!

But it doesn’t stop there. According to several people in attendance, the man was asked to leave by security. That’s when he made a run for it.

tigers fan tweet 3

And this is why we can’t have nice things.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Detroit Tigers#MLB
TAGSDETROIT TIGERSDetroit Tigers fanfanMLBvines

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP