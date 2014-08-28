Tigers Fan Makes Web Gem Of The Year Over RF Wall. Security Promptly Throws Him Out.

A foul ball in the second inning off the bat of Tigers third basemen Nick Castellanos led to this spectacular web gem from a fan. Arguably the best we’ve seen this season.
Full extension and the dude left his feet?! Damn. If only Torii Hunter gave that kind of effort and oh nevermind.
Anyway, here’s the crappy part of the story. Because the fan leaned over the railing, because he interfered with a ball in play, he was forced to give up the souvenir. BOO!
But it doesn’t stop there. According to several people in attendance, the man was asked to leave by security. That’s when he made a run for it.
And this is why we can’t have nice things.
I was watching, and they showed security quickly changed their minds and decided to give the guy his seat back.
That’s weird.
Doing that exact thing on a homerun ball in the playoffs BENEFITING the Yankees makes you a hero and a celebrity.
And ultimately causes us to have to suffer through season of season of NY Sportswriters Ejeterculating all over themselves every chance they get (this season being the zenith of that)
Can he hit? Put him in centerfield
That’s not the worst idea in the world.
1) I think I speak for everyone here when I say that this is bullshit.
2) The old, scrawny security guard would have had to pry that ball from my cold, dead fingers. If I’m getting kicked out, I’m at least keeping the damn ball.
I appreciate the word triplicate.
@Aunt Jemima Ha, it strangely appeared in triplicate after my initial post. Naturally, after I attempted to clarify, the other two disappeared. I’m cool.
I believe you.
I swear, I only posted this once.