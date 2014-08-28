Tigers Fan Makes Web Gem Of The Year Over RF Wall. Security Promptly Throws Him Out.

A foul ball in the second inning off the bat of Tigers third basemen Nick Castellanos led to this spectacular web gem from a fan. Arguably the best we’ve seen this season.

Full extension and the dude left his feet?! Damn. If only Torii Hunter gave that kind of effort and oh nevermind.

Anyway, here’s the crappy part of the story. Because the fan leaned over the railing, because he interfered with a ball in play, he was forced to give up the souvenir. BOO!

But it doesn’t stop there. According to several people in attendance, the man was asked to leave by security. That’s when he made a run for it.

And this is why we can’t have nice things.