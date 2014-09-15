Detroit Tigers Rookies Dressed Up As Lingerie Football Players Because Hazing Can Still Be Funny

Years ago, sometime back in the 90s, I did some wrestling. I don’t want to get into details but yes, singlets are too way too tight on your junk and yes, I had to wrestle a girl who touched my penis. But that’s a whole other story you guys.

As part of my hazing ritual, I was forced to walk around the locker room in tighty whities and headgear. “It was a little stupid and childish but then again so is high school.”

All of that brings me to this story about the Detroit Tigers making their rookies dress up as Lingerie Football League players. I feel their pain. I know what it’s like for people to stare at your package. Happens to me on a daily basis.

Tigers’ veterans Al Albuquerque, Torii Hunter and Justin Verlander captured the moment on video. Ladies, don’t say I didn’t do anything for you.

Having fun with my rookies A post shared by Al Alburquerque (@alberto86.2) on Sep 14, 2014 at 3:11pm PDT

#tigers rookie dress up. #bestever A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Sep 14, 2014 at 5:58pm PDT

[Bless You Boys]