Tim McCarver Says Stupid Things

The fun thing about older sports announcers is that with age they tend to slip a little and they’re susceptible to saying silly things. Joe Morgan has occasionally claimed things about his career that aren’t true, Harry Caray was adorably aloof toward the end, and Vin Scully has grown a little slow, but he’s still pretty damn good. And it’s fine, because most of the time these guys are just rambling off the top of their heads to fill airtime between pitches or during visits to the mound. Tim McCarver, on the other hand, likes to use airtime to pull out his soapbox.
During the fourth inning of Saturday’s Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees broadcast on Fox, McCarver likened the Yankees organization’s treatment of Joe Torre to the Axis Powers of World War II. Basically, because the Yankees haven’t retired Torre’s number, they’re essentially treating him like a dead Nazi general. This shouldn’t linger in the New York sports media for too long.
Let’s recap a terrible time in
world history baseball broadcasting, NY Daily News:
“You remember some of those despotic leaders in World War II, primarily in Russia and Germany, where they used to take those pictures that they had taken of former generals who were no longer alive, they had shot them.” McCarver said. “They would airbrush the generals out of the pictures, in a sense that’s what the Yankees have done with Joe Torre.
“They have airbrushed his legacy. I mean, there’s no sign of Joe Torre at the Stadium. And that’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it.”
I don’t have a problem with announcers who want to introduce their opinion into a broadcast, because they have hours of time to fill and God knows that McCarver isn’t going to sit there babbling about Nick Swisher’s hilarious clubhouse antics or which indie band Joe Maddon is playing in the clubhouse that day. But why invoke the Third Reich in a conversation about baseball? Forget that it resurrects imagery of a horrible period of history. Where is the common sense filter that tells McCarver: “Hey, maybe instead of the Nazis, compare the Yankees to Menudo for kicking boys out because they get too old.” Or how about: “Maybe anything but a Nazi reference.”
McCarver has since apologized – sort of – in a response to the NY Daily News:
“Although my analogy was inappropriate, in my opinion the underlying point remains true,” McCarver said, according to the New York Daily News. “That Yankee management — not the players, they have embraced Joe Torre and always will — has erased Joe Torre from their history, for the most part.”
Just kidding, he didn’t apologize at all. Much like Hitler didn’t apologize for killing 6 million people. If the shoe fits, Tim.
Theo Epstein supports Apartheid. But then again, who doesn’t?
Invading Poland is never a good post season move and pinstripes are just too gaudy for Stalingrad.
Why do people recoil at the mention at the mention of WWII Germany? The reference was accurate and topical. I’d worry more about you ladies getting up in arms, but the worst you crybabies can muster is a swing of the purse.
Once again, at the mention.
Never forget…..Joe Torre!
How was it accurate? The Yankees have pictures of Torre everywhere throughout the stadium and they included his words in their tribute to Steinbrenner. No player has worn No. 6 since Torre left New York, so maybe they’re waiting until he’s done coaching LA to retire his number.
And how is it topical? WWII was almost 70 years ago and had nothing to do with baseball. The point is that McCarver should be smart enough to realize that there are millions of people who would be offended by that analogy. Am I? Not at all. But I am smart enough to realize that the entire Jewish audience of Major League Baseball probably wouldn’t appreciate the reference.
Maybe McCarver can say, “Hitler wins again” every time Kevin Youkilis strikes out.
I’ll spit on that mutha fucka
@Burnsy: There are 6 Million less Jewish sports fans because of Hitler (and the BCU Brackets)
Wake me up when Tim McCarver gets around to skull fucking Joe Torre. Oh, how I would pay to be offended (read: entertained) by such a thing. This? Not so much.
I’m not a Yankee fan AT ALL, but McCarver is full of shit. First, the accusations are fundamentally untrue, there are pictures of Torre and his teams in the new Stadium. Secondly, after he left the organization (remember he wasn’t fired, he just refused their low-ball contract offer), Torre wrote a book that took a giant shit all over the organization. Maybe that’s why they’re in no great hurry to build him a statue.
I agree with catpuncher. The reference was completely accurate.
The Yankees had Joe Torre killed, and then photoshopped him out of all the pictures of his championship teams.
@ Pig- After they converted their “shower” into a gas chamber, obviously.
For the rest of the season, McCarver should be forced to wear a star on his clothing in shame.
Although my analogy was inappropriate, please remember that I talk about fucking baseball all day and it’s so boring that I forget what I’m saying most of the time. Yesterday I watched a History Channel special on WWII so I used that in my analogy, which was inappropriate.”
@ Stinky Pete – You sure LOOK like a Yankee fan fella. COMMIE!
No problem with what he said here, in general he’s a twat vomiting hepatitis riddled aborted fetuses with blutooth earpieces but this WWII general statement is accurate. Idiot Wade and the twin towers reference was awful however
The fundamental problem is not the fact that he’s wrong about how the Evil Empire is treating ol’ Uncle Joe; nor that he invoked the Third Reich.
The idiot had the wrong bad guys. It was the Soviets who did that. They were renowned for it. The Nazis had the “killing Jews and gypsies” shtick.
Dumbass, get your offensive historical trolling references right.
Shut up muscle cunt
@Burnsy Nazi references are always accurate and topical, all the time. Real life Godwin’s law. I’m still pissed people get butthurt about it. If I want to compare my mother-in-law (or your cat, or my local law enforcement) to Hitler, I’m going to. Everybody should do it more often and I applaud McCarver for doing so. AIDS is funny now and so are Nazis.