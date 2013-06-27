Timothy Olyphant Threw Out An Incredibly Handsome First Pitch

Riding the red hot bat of Yasiel Puig and something that sort of resembles good pitching, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won their last 5 games to move within 5.5 games of first place in the National League West. Of course, prior to this current streak, the Dodgers had lost 6 of 7, so fans shouldn’t go giving each other HJs in the bathrooms just yet.

But a sweep of the defending World Series Champion San Francisco Giants is a cause for jubilation, as is the presence of one of TV’s biggest badasses, Justified star Timothy Olyphant (above with Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet), who was on hand to toss out the ceremonial first pitch last night. I assume that the pitch was off, not because I think Raylan Givens can’t throw a strike, but because he never plays things right down the middle. In fact, I’m betting it was a curveball, because you never see ol’ Raylan coming.

Unfortunately, the Dodgers haven’t posted video of Olyphant’s pitch yet, but I’ve got the next best thing.

That’s right, Person of Interest star Sarah Shahi throwing out the first pitch earlier this week and then wrapping her legs around Tim Federowicz, who somehow became the luckiest Dodger on the face of this planet.

(Images via Getty)