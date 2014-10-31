Titan FC 31, Invicta FC 9 and ShoBOX – Weekend Combat Sports Live Discussion

Hello fans of violence! It’s been another terrible week, so come relax with the soothing images of two people performing grievous harm to one another, it’s the Weekend Combat Sports Live Discussion thread!

FRIDAY

Titan FC 31

Titan Fighting Championships 31 will be coming from Tampa, Florida on Halloween night, so get ready for spooky times! The prelims will stream on the CBS Sports site, probably around 8:00 PM ET. The only person on the entire undercard I’ve heard of is Brock Jardine, and that’s because I get him confused with Brock Lesnar. And Brock Larson. And Keith Jardine. Anyway, the prelims will probably be moderately okay, but the main card looks kind of snazzy. It will start at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports, and the top of the card features two good looking fights. Former WEC bantamweight champion Miguel “Angel” Torres will face Bellator featherweight tournament finalist Des “The Predator” Green at 145 pounds. I used to be a solid fan of Torres, but the tinier weights caught up to him, and he’s been on a pretty sad slide of late. I fully expect Green to win this one.

The main event is a lightweight title bout between Yoshiyuki “Zenko” Yoshida and Handsome Mike Ricci. You’ll notice that Handsome isn’t in quotation marks because that isn’t an official nickname for Ricci, it’s a fitting descriptor. I’m fully on board the Ricci train, so I’m expecting Mike to win the belt here.

SATURDAY

Invicta FC 9

Invicta Fighting Championships returns, you guys! In case you were unaware, Invicta Fighting Championships is the premier all-female MMA organization, and it is pretty much one of my most favorite things, even if the talent pool is regularly raided by the UFC. Invicta is back on Saturday, and again, everything will be on Fight Pass starting at 8:00 PM. I don’t really know any names until we get about mid-way through the card, with Jodie Esquibel taking on Nicdali “The Night Queen” Rivera-Calanoc at Atomweight. While I think everything has the potential for fun stuff, I’m really focused on the strawweight bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and basically my favorite fighter (That’s still with Invicta, at least), Mizuki Inoue. Even though I just got snippy about UFC stealing all of Invicta’s talent, I really want to see Inoue competing for the UFC’s strawweight title hopefully next year.

ShoBox: Fonfara vs Ngumbu

I’ll be honest, I don’t know a whole lot about any of these dudes fighting on this Showtime boxing card which starts at 9:00 PM ET. However, all it took was one clip of Tomoki Kameda killing a dude with a liver shot and I figured I should probably check it out.

Yeah, there’s no UFC this weekend, but we’ll all need to save our strength for the double-header next week. Get ready, fight friends!