The Titans Will Reportedly Acquire Julio Jones From The Falcons

Julio Jones’ unhappiness in Atlanta had been a curiosity among NFL fans hoping their team could acquire a major wideout piece to help their offense. And on Sunday we learned which team will win that major offseason prize: the Tennessee Titans.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons will trade Julio Jones to Tennessee later this week, a major shakeup that would make the Titans a much bigger threat in the AFC. Word first broke on Sunday morning, with ESPN’s Dianna Russini reporting that a trade could come as soon as Monday.

The Falcons are expected to trade Julio Jones to the Titans barring any setbacks in the next 24-48 hours, per sources. The 2 sides still are finalizing compensation but, as one source said, “I feel very good about this happening” If there are no snags, the trade official Monday. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 6, 2021

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport then reported that the deal is on the way as well, with the Falcons getting a “nice” return in “at least” a second round pick in the NFL Draft.

Sources: The #Falcons are trading All-Pro WR Julio Jones to the #Titans in exchange for at least a 2nd round pick. A blockbuster for Tennessee, who now gets the coveted big-play threat. And Atlanta ends up with very nice value. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2021

Full terms:

The #Falcons get a 2022 2nd round pick and Atlanta gets the titans 4 in 2023 and they give back their 6 in 2023.

The Titans get Julio Jones. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, meanwhile, shared an edited image of Jones in a Titans uniform, seemingly indicating that it is a deal that will happen in the coming days.

Acquiring a big-name wideout in the NFL is always fun, so Titans fans are likely thrilled with the offensive upgrade. But given Jones’ talent, it will be hard to love the return knowing what Atlanta is losing here. Though the move clears cap space for the Falcons, replacing Jones in the offense is no easy task.

The AFC is still very much the Kansas City Chiefs’ conference to lose, but as we saw last season when the Buffalo Bills acquired Stefon Diggs, getting a great wideout can make a huge difference in your offense. And if the reports are accurate, the Titans are set to make a big splash in that market this week.