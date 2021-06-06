Getty Image
The Titans Will Reportedly Acquire Julio Jones From The Falcons

Julio Jones’ unhappiness in Atlanta had been a curiosity among NFL fans hoping their team could acquire a major wideout piece to help their offense. And on Sunday we learned which team will win that major offseason prize: the Tennessee Titans.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons will trade Julio Jones to Tennessee later this week, a major shakeup that would make the Titans a much bigger threat in the AFC. Word first broke on Sunday morning, with ESPN’s Dianna Russini reporting that a trade could come as soon as Monday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport then reported that the deal is on the way as well, with the Falcons getting a “nice” return in “at least” a second round pick in the NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, meanwhile, shared an edited image of Jones in a Titans uniform, seemingly indicating that it is a deal that will happen in the coming days.

Acquiring a big-name wideout in the NFL is always fun, so Titans fans are likely thrilled with the offensive upgrade. But given Jones’ talent, it will be hard to love the return knowing what Atlanta is losing here. Though the move clears cap space for the Falcons, replacing Jones in the offense is no easy task.

The AFC is still very much the Kansas City Chiefs’ conference to lose, but as we saw last season when the Buffalo Bills acquired Stefon Diggs, getting a great wideout can make a huge difference in your offense. And if the reports are accurate, the Titans are set to make a big splash in that market this week.

