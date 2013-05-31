Today In Sports Advice: Don’t Let Dane Cook Sign Your Football Jersey

#New England Patriots #Tom Brady
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.31.13 4 Comments

TLDR version: Don’t let Dane Cook do anything ever.

Slightly longer version: Dane Cook is the karate of comedy. A lot of people hate him. At the same time, a lot of people love him 8 years ago. No matter what side you’re on, he’s a person of note, and is occasionally called upon to sign autographs. Sometimes a fan has a glossy 8×10 ready to go, but sometimes they don’t, and need him to sign their arm or their boob or their New England Patriots Tom Brady #12 football jersey.

Here is the story of what happens to that Dane Cook Tom Brady jersey. Via @MCEsoteric:

dane-cook-tom-brady

I wonder how much he would’ve gotten if Dane had signed Louis C.K.’s name instead?

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Tom Brady
TAGSdane cookEBAYJERSEYSmemorabiliaNew England PatriotsNFL FOOTBALLSTAND UP COMEDYTOM BRADY

