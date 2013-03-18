Today’s Your Last Chance To Vote In The Bad Wrestling Theme Lyrics March Madness Tournament

Pro Wrestling Editor
03.18.13 4 Comments

On Tuesday, With Leather launched round one of the Bad Wrestling Theme Lyrics March Madness Tournament, a not-really-seeded contest of bad writing and poor song planning. On Friday, we shared part 1 of a two-part podcast intended to help you make a decision. Today, we present to you part two. GUESS WHAT HAPPENS NOW.

If you haven’t voted on the round one match-ups yet, TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO VOTE. This is important. Tomorrow we’ll be announcing the lyrics that’re moving on to round two, and if you let that happen without contributing your voice, this whole experiment will be for nothing. Please give part two a listen, because it is two hours (no, seriously) of us discussing the fan-chosen second 16. If you can’t listen to the entire thing that’s fine, because JESUS it’s long, but give it a shot. There are tons of jokes about Bob Holly and cum shirts. Not at the same time.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST

