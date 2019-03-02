Todd Gurley Is Reportedly Dealing With Arthritis In His Left Knee

Getty Image

Of the many lingering questions remaining from the miserable slog that was Super Bowl 54, what was wrong with Todd Gurley is at the top of the list. Whether Jared Goff got Monstar’d is certainly high on the list, too, but it seemed like a tangible explanation for Gurley’s postseason struggles could be found: he was hurt.

Gurley missed the last two games of the regular season and saw extremely limited time on the field throughout the playoffs. He just didn’t look right out there, and no one had any idea if he was hurt, in Sean McVay’s doghouse, or something else.

And now, a month after the Rams’ Super Bowl loss to New England, we know a bit more about just was wrong with Gurley. On Saturday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Gurley is dealing with arthritis in the same knee where he suffered an ACL injury in college.