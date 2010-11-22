Toddler Dies At Lakers Game

Tragic news out of Los Angeles today: a toddler fell from the luxury suites at last night’s Lakers game to his eventual death.

Police Sgt. Frank Alvelais says early Monday that the boy, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, where he died. The boy’s name hasn’t been released. The boy fell from the third-level top tier of the Staples luxury suites several minutes after the Lakers beat the Warriors 117-89 on Sunday night.

The fall was speculated to be about 50 feet. One report said that the parents of the child didn’t realize that their son was missing before it was too late. I’m sure that nobody will make any sweeping generalizations about the state of “safety” at sporting events. Thoughts and prayers are with that well-off couple that spent all their babysitter money on their luxury suite. No, but really, this is sad.