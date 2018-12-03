Getty Image

Tom Brady added another accomplishment to his already impressive resume on Sunday. In the Patriots 24-10 victory over the Vikings, Brady managed to snag enough yards to finally reach 1000 career rushing yards. The usually statuesque Brady isn’t known for using his legs very often, aside from dancing in the pocket, so it shouldn’t be too shocking that it took him 19 years to reach that mark.

Of course, Brady knew that he had finally eclipsed the mark. He even joked about the record on Instagram last May. So when he finally achieved the mark there was no way he was going to risk a rush play or something that could potentially send him backward. That includes kneel downs at the end of the game.