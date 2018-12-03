Tom Brady Refused To Step Backwards On A Kneel Down To Keep His 1,000 Yard Rushing Milestone

12.02.18 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Tom Brady added another accomplishment to his already impressive resume on Sunday. In the Patriots 24-10 victory over the Vikings, Brady managed to snag enough yards to finally reach 1000 career rushing yards. The usually statuesque Brady isn’t known for using his legs very often, aside from dancing in the pocket, so it shouldn’t be too shocking that it took him 19 years to reach that mark.

Of course, Brady knew that he had finally eclipsed the mark. He even joked about the record on Instagram last May. So when he finally achieved the mark there was no way he was going to risk a rush play or something that could potentially send him backward. That includes kneel downs at the end of the game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Tom Brady
TAGSNew England PatriotsTOM BRADY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP