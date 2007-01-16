TOM BRADY AND GISELE?!?!?!?

As if throwing three interceptions on his way to crushing the hopes and dreams of every San Diegoite Diegan wasn't enough, Dreamboat capped off his day by mashing Gisele's guts. Probably.

“She was standing outside the [Patriots] locker room, just kind of leaning against the wall,” said our spy in the bowels of QualComm Stadium. “No one noticed her, she was dressed like a high-school kid, just in jeans and a T-shirt. But she is gorgeous."… Adding fuel to this possible Gisele-Brady hook-up is the fact that the Victoria’s Secret’s sweetheart was in the company of Tom’s go-to guy Will McDonough, (no relation to the late columnist).

Last year, Gisele commented on the hunkiness of Dreamboat and his then-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“Tom Brady, definitely not too shabby. He’s pretty cute. All-American, that’s a good way to describe him…But if he has [an aging C-List starlet] girlfriend, he’s gay to me. There are too many men in the world to go after a man who has a woman. Life is too short.”

Believe me, Gisele, he's gay to me, too. Tom Brady is the Derek Jeter of football. Only hunkier and less annoying and not dating Jessica Biel who looked fucking radiant at the Golden Globes last night. Not that I watched.

(By the way, if you had money on "Victoria's Secret Model" for Dreamboat's next love, it paid out 15-1.)