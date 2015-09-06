You Can Now Wear The Tom Brady Courtroom Sketch As A Skirt

09.06.15 3 years ago

For some reason, a designer over at RedBubble has decided that the infamous Tom Brady courtroom sketch would make for an excellent fashion choice, and has turned it into a wearable pencil skirt.

For the low-low price of $33.55, you or your loved one can wear the mangled version of Tom Brady’s face produced by the clothing designer “wearz” and available in all sizes.

The artist who drew the sketch Jane Rosenberg, has already proved that she is in fact capable of producing a better version of Brady. However, if she thought that she was going to be able to put the whole incident behind her any time soon, she is going to be shell shocked when she sees people walking down a Brooklyn street with her most embarrassing moment being used as an alternative fashion statement.

(Via RedBubble)

