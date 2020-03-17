Tom Brady Announced That He Will Move On From The New England Patriots

The NFL news cycle churned with vigor on Monday, with trades and signings taking place around the league, sometimes in shocking fashion. However, the biggest domino of the off-season has been the ongoing saga of Tom Brady, who trolled fans with a Super Bowl commercial and left the world in limbo with regard to his future football plans. On Tuesday morning, Brady shed a bit of light on his next step and, while he did not indicate which team he will be signing with for 2020 and beyond, Brady dropped a bombshell in that it will not be the New England Patriots.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere,” Brady wrote at the conclusion of his statement. “I appreciate everything we have achieved and am grateful our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Free agency officially begins on Wednesday and the soon-to-be 43-year-old will be hitting the market. There will be rampant speculation about where the future Hall of Fame quarterback will fit best, but there are already reported offers from the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The #Bucs made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady believed to be $30M or more. The #Chargers did, as well. And now, he’s leaving New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Brady’s career in New England spanned a mind-blowing 20 seasons (and 285 regular season games), with 14 Pro Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins. Undoubtedly, it will be bizarre to see Brady in another uniform for the first time at age 43 but, with this proclamation, that picture is now going to be a reality in the near future.