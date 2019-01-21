Tom Brady Sent The Patriots To The Super Bowl With A Touchdown March In Overtime

01.20.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The matchup for Super Bowl 53 is now officially set, as the New England Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Like the Rams in New Orleans, the Patriots were able to outlast the Chiefs in overtime for a 37-31 win in Arrowhead. The two star quarterbacks on both sides of this game put on quite the show down the stretch, as both orchestrated impressive late drives to force the overtime period.

The Patriots won the coin toss to open overtime, and because the NFL’s overtime rules are ridiculous, a touchdown drive would end the game. Tom Brady was locked in, delivering strikes over the middle to Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski on a number of third and long situations to set the Pats up deep in Chiefs territory.

