Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to the second Super Bowl in franchise history this year, taking down the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9. It was Brady’s first Super Bowl as a member of a team that wasn’t the New England Patriots, and in the aftermath of winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

It was, of course, a bit of a strange sight seeing Brady suit up for a team other than New England, but what might have been even more weird was watching him celebrate by appearing to have … let’s say one too many beverages and chuck the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to the next. During an interview with Michael Strahan of Good Morning America on Wednesday, Brady called the whole thing “pretty cool” based on “what I remember” from the boat parade, and then got into throwing the trophy across the water, which he wants back.

GMA EXCLUSIVE: “There was not a lot going through my mind at that point. I mean, that was not smart.” @TomBrady jokes with @michaelstrahan about throwing the Lombardi Trophy at the boat parade following the Bucs #SuperBowl win. https://t.co/WRa19Pkehy pic.twitter.com/2HV7aJV1yq — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2021

“First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point,” Brady said. “I mean, that was not smart, for a couple reasons. One is, if we drop it, that’s a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp, and had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly parade.”

Between the regular season and the playoffs, Brady has thrown more than 12,000 passes in his NFL career, so we’re confident that this isn’t the first time he’s let it rip and wanted to take the throw back. Still, let this be a warning to future Super Bowl winning quarterbacks that you should not throw the Lombardi Trophy, particularly if you are throwing it to someone on another boat.