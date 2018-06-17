Tom Brady Tells Oprah He Might Retire ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

Getty Image

Tom Brady is at the tail end of of his professional football career. That would be true of anyone who is about to play the sport as a 41 year old, but Brady is the best quarterback of all-time and was so good that he was named the league MVP this past season.

Much has been made about the future of the Patriots at quarterback, especially because the team traded Jimmy Garappolo last season. Brady can’t play forever, and there was even talk that he might retire after the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the most recent Super Bowl. It was reported even as recently as April that Brady hadn’t committed to playing in the fall, though he later cleared that up and is expected to start for the Patriots this season.

Still, the clock is ticking, and even Brady himself — famously waging a battle against time — knows the end is closer than he’d perhaps like to admit. In a new interview with Oprah, he actually admitted that he’s weighed retirement, and even though he’s previously said he might play until he’s 50, Brady pushed that timetable up considerably.