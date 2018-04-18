Tom Brady Reportedly Hasn’t Committed To Playing In 2018

Getty Image

Everything that has been written about Tom Brady‘s future for the last few years has made it clear that the five-time Super Bowl winning quarterback wants to play for a long time. But a new report from ESPN has indicated that there are questions regarding Brady’s future in the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, Brady has gone radio silent on whether he plans on returning to the New England Patriots next season. While those close to Brady expect him to suit up and take the field, there are questions as to whether he will end up committing to the team or hanging them up, as Schefter wrote that Brady has not given any official word “publicly or privately” about his future.