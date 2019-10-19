The New England Patriots saw themselves at the center of a controversy earlier this year when owner Robert Kraft was one of the names that popped up in a crackdown on a human trafficking ring in Florida. Kraft was charged with misdemeanor soliciting prosecution, charges for which he has pled not guilty and rejected a plea deal. Currently, the case is in the midst of an appeal as prosecutors are trying to overturn a decision made regarding videos that allegedly implicate Kraft.

Amid all of this, a new Netflix show appeared to include Tom Brady taking a shot at Kraft. Paul Rudd’s new show, Living With Yourself, features a scene in which the Patriots’ signal caller walks out of a spa called “Top Happy Spa,” at which point he has a conversation with Rudd’s character and reveals that he’s been there six times.

This very much seems like Brady making a joke regarding the allegations against Kraft, which seems out of character for him. The future Hall of Fame quarterback met with the media on Saturday and got a bit heated, alleging that the media is taking this out of context in an attempt to bring negative attention to the team.

Here’s Tom Brady talking about his Netflix cameo pic.twitter.com/OCd8vzMRK3 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 19, 2019

“That’s not what that was about,” Brady said. “I think that was taken out of context, just like you’re taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don’t appreciate. It was meant to be something different than that. The fact it’s a distraction or you’re bringing it up is not something I want to be talking about.”

Brady went onto say that the clip was shot on a green screen, and that he agreed to film it a year ago with material written four years in the past. He then went onto call it “unfortunate that people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft.”

We won’t post spoilers, but Brady is right that the full scene doesn’t make it look as blatant of a joke at Kraft’s expense. It still comes off like a joke that alludes to everything that occurred with his team’s owner, though, and in an interview with Refinery29, the show’s executive producer, Timothy Greenberg, admitted that he thought Brady wouldn’t go through with the appearance in light of what went on with Kraft.

(Via ESPN)