Tom Brady is getting used to life in his new digs. The future Hall of Fame inductee left the New England Patriots this past offseason, opting to head to Tampa Bay and become a member of the Buccaneers. There is, obviously, a major adjustment period that is going to come with this — he’s learning a new playbook, the tendencies of new teammates, the demands of new coaches, all that stuff.

There’s also the less obvious stuff, like the fact that Brady is becoming a member of a new community. This leads to cool things, like getting new neighbors and learning new restaurants, but can also lead to some weird situations, like an incident that occurred on April 7.

According to TMZ, Brady went to the home of his new offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, for a sit-down after joining the team. The issue is that Leftwich and his neighbor, a man named David Kramer, have homes that look pretty similar to one another, and as Kramer told it, this led to Brady walking into his home on accident.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer told TMZ. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face.”

Kramer — who found the incident funny — said that Brady was unsurprisingly in shock over the mix-up, and that after he apologized, he picked up his stuff and bolted out of the house. Brady isn’t exactly known for his speed, but if there was ever a time to show off the wheels, I suppose this was it.