Tom Brady’s Colorful Language Generated Quite A Few Complaints To The FCC

On November 30th, the New England Patriots lost a heart-breaker to the Green Bay Packers 26-21. In the final minutes of the game, CBS cameras caught Tom Brady having a bit of a temper tantrum on the sideline where he was dropping a series of f-bombs for everyone to see. On Tuesday, The Smoking Gun reported that the FCC received three separate complaints from viewers.
I suppose only three complaints really isn’t all that many. I would have expected more, actually. Thankfully their complaints gave me an excuse to post Isaac’s f*ck mashup from Vine again, so it was all worth it.
(Via: KSK / The Smoking Gun)
so once again some company has to be bothered because some shitty parent can’t be bothered to educate their child on acceptable language/behavior and would rather the FCC do it for them. where’s a neglectful alcoholic when you need one?
No lady your 6 year old can’t read those lips, and if they actually can, then they know what the word is already, because they’re connecting the dots not forming a new one. If you ask someone to read the lips of someone who’s saying a word the first person has never heard before, they’re not gonna know it.
So stop shouting “Fuck” at your child, it’s not their Fucking fault they’re retarded they’ve just got your genes to work with.
Something something spy gate LOLOLOLOLOLOL
Steelers and Colts fans
He was yelling Funk. Brady’s a huge Parliment fan.
“…..And that person was me folks” – PFTC.