Tom Brady’s Colorful Language Generated Quite A Few Complaints To The FCC

On November 30th, the New England Patriots lost a heart-breaker to the Green Bay Packers 26-21. In the final minutes of the game, CBS cameras caught Tom Brady having a bit of a temper tantrum on the sideline where he was dropping a series of f-bombs for everyone to see. On Tuesday, The Smoking Gun reported that the FCC received three separate complaints from viewers.

I suppose only three complaints really isn’t all that many. I would have expected more, actually. Thankfully their complaints gave me an excuse to post Isaac’s f*ck mashup from Vine again, so it was all worth it.

(Via: KSK / The Smoking Gun)