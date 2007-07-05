TOM SEAVER IS MAKING WINE

#MLB
07.05.07 11 years ago 12 Comments

As Signal to Noise pointed out, there's a growing trend of athletes with their own wines, and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver is the latest to join in on the fun.  And he's taking it pretty seriously:

When they stopped at a Realtor's office in the small Napa Valley community of St. Helena, one of the sale clips they were given was for the parcel on Diamond Mountain. "I suspect that other potential buyers had been here before and never got out of their car," Seaver said. "I was in the Marines. Sometimes you have to put boots on the ground. This was the classic case of needing to see the forest through the trees." With clippers in hand, Seaver clipped and slashed through enough foliage to get a glimpse of the [view below]…

[Later,] armed with a compass, Seaver began cutting and slashing through the foliage again and found, to his delight, a pair of tree-covered slopes facing south and southeast. He knew from research that the best grapes grow with southern exposure, and vineyard manager Jim Barbour, recommended to him by former teammate and restaurant owner Rusty Staub, underscored that, telling Seaver, "How in the world did you find it? This is what people are killing for out here."

That's amazing.  I haven't read about a pitcher taking this much care in the cultivation of plants since Jeff Weaver talked to High Times about his marijuana plantation in Humboldt County.  And I don't think I've ever read about a good pitcher cultivating plants at all.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB
TAGSMLB

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP