TOM SEAVER IS MAKING WINE

As Signal to Noise pointed out, there's a growing trend of athletes with their own wines, and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver is the latest to join in on the fun. And he's taking it pretty seriously:

When they stopped at a Realtor's office in the small Napa Valley community of St. Helena, one of the sale clips they were given was for the parcel on Diamond Mountain. "I suspect that other potential buyers had been here before and never got out of their car," Seaver said. "I was in the Marines. Sometimes you have to put boots on the ground. This was the classic case of needing to see the forest through the trees." With clippers in hand, Seaver clipped and slashed through enough foliage to get a glimpse of the [view below]…

[Later,] armed with a compass, Seaver began cutting and slashing through the foliage again and found, to his delight, a pair of tree-covered slopes facing south and southeast. He knew from research that the best grapes grow with southern exposure, and vineyard manager Jim Barbour, recommended to him by former teammate and restaurant owner Rusty Staub, underscored that, telling Seaver, "How in the world did you find it? This is what people are killing for out here."