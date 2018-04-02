Getty Image

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been called off once again, the fourth time the UFC has had to cancel this particular match up over the past three years. The fight, which was set to be the main event at April 7th’s UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York, won’t be happening this time due to a freak knee injury suffered by Tony Ferguson.

I'm told the injury to Tony Ferguson was literally caused by a trip. The freak accident of all freak accidents. He was walking, saw someone he wasn't expecting to see, veered sharply to say hello and tripped. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 1, 2018

“He actually tore [his LCL] off the bone,” Dana White told ESPN. “He’s gonna need surgery on his knee.”

The UFC has already moved to replace Ferguson with featherweight champion Max Holloway, who will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title currently held by Conor McGregor. Holloway is coming off two consecutive and dominant defenses against Jose Aldo.