Tony Parker Shot The Worst Free Throw Ever And It’s Worse Than You’re Imagining

Oh, Tony Parker. Oh, honey, no.
Remember that part in Space Jam where NBA All-Stars start failing on the court because a bunch of aliens were stealing their talent? Welp, there’s a Tony Parker Monstar out there somewhere now, and that’s the only reasonable explanation for this free throw from Wednesday’s Bulls/Spurs game.
Watch it for yourself. “A cartoon alien from a 90s movie stole his talent” is somehow understanting it. Worst. Free throw. Ever.
Broke a nail.
That’s a technical on Boozer.
Pulled a Baumer. [www.youtube.com]
Did that shot count? Or did he shoot another?
Like minded people want to know.
He shot another. The ref told him to stop for some reason. Of course, the video and this article don’t mention that.
^^^Actual Explanation^^^
Amateur. A pro would have flopped and pointed to where the bad man hit him during the shot.
Clearly that shot was a victim of
/sunglasses
foul play.
/YEAHHHHHH
So that Lebron James’ “Space Jam” is coming true…
Pretty sure I could throw better than that when I was 10. And I wasn’t even a good basketball player when I was 10.
This one is actually worse
[www.youtube.com]