Tony Parker Shot The Worst Free Throw Ever And It’s Worse Than You’re Imagining

#San Antonio Spurs #NBA #Chicago Bulls
Pro Wrestling Editor
01.30.14 10 Comments

Oh, Tony Parker. Oh, honey, no.

Remember that part in Space Jam where NBA All-Stars start failing on the court because a bunch of aliens were stealing their talent? Welp, there’s a Tony Parker Monstar out there somewhere now, and that’s the only reasonable explanation for this free throw from Wednesday’s Bulls/Spurs game.

Watch it for yourself. “A cartoon alien from a 90s movie stole his talent” is somehow understanting it. Worst. Free throw. Ever.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#NBA#Chicago Bulls
TAGSBASKETBALLCHICAGO BULLSFAILFREE THROWSNBAsan antonio spursTONY PARKER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP