Tony Romo stepped off the field and into the CBS broadcast booth in 2017 and in short order became the best NFL game analyst on TV.

Romo’s success has been so strong that others have tried to replicate it to much more diminishing returns. ESPN hired Romo’s former tight end Jason Witten to join the Monday Night Football booth, where he struggled mightily and was widely panned by viewers, ultimately leaving the booth to return to the field for the Cowboys this fall. Romo, meanwhile, is as beloved as any color commentator can be in sports, with a propensity for calling plays before they happen and actually using his deep football knowledge to offer useful insight to viewers.

After the 2019 season, Romo’s contract with CBS will run up and he will be seeking a much larger deal, according to Michael McCarthy of the Sporting News. Per McCarthy, Romo’s representatives are very aware of his value and are hoping to get him eight figures annually from CBS, making him the first analyst to make $10 million or more per year — legendary analyst John Madden made $8 million per year on his last deal.