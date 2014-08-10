Tony Stewart Hit And Killed A Fellow Driver In His Sprint Car, Will Race Today

UPDATE: Stewart will NOT race today. See below for recent developments and video.
In a developing story that seems to keep getting worse, NASCAR driver Tony Stewart reportedly intentionally ran over fellow driver Kevin Ward Jr. during an altercation at Canandaigua Speedway on Saturday night. Not “wrecked into him.” Ran him over. While he was outside of his car.
Right now the only information coming in is from eye-witness accounts, and the nature of the incident is sensational enough without coming out and saying “what these people are saying is true.” However, this is what we can piece together thanks to folks like reporter Adam Longo
Coming into turn 2, Stewart spun Ward. Ward got out of his car, and when the field came around on yellow, Stewart reportedly fishtailed his car into him. The back wheel “made contact with Stewarts right tire and landed about 25 feet from where he started.” [source] Whatever happened (and however it happened) were bad enough for Canandaigua to call the event and immediately send everyone home.
It’s easy for a first reaction to a story like this to be furious condemnation of Stewart and an analysis of what it means, but the healthy thing is probably to say a prayer for Ward, and to hope none of this is as bad as it seems. Because … Jesus, this is about as bad as it gets.
Police on the scene:
Update #1: According to the most recent eye-witness report, Ward was “wearing all black” and the track was not well-lit, suggesting that the violence may have been accidental:
Update #2: No confirmed reports as of now, but lots of people are saying that Kevin Ward Jr. — 20-year old Kevin Ward Jr. — has passed away. Unreal. More as we get real confirmation.
Update #3: Tony Stewart will race in today’s NASCAR event.
Update #4: Video of the incident has emerged. WARNING: It is not for the faint of heart. We’ve added it because it provides important context to the story.
Update #5: Stewart will NOT race today.
I am not trying to victim blame, but it sounds like, from Longo’s tweets, that Ward was literally playing in traffic and coming after Tony’s car. Throw a helmet, something like that. Tony swerves to avoid him, makes contact anyway.
It’s a sad sad story but initially people thought that Tony plowed him while he was being checked on by track workers/medical staff.
I wonder where people get that idea that he “intentionally” ran him over. Hmmmmmmm where would that have come from?????
Tony is known for having anger issues but he wouldn’t be stupid enough to hit someone out of a car. That’s more a Kyle Busch thing.
He didn’t “swerve”.
He gunned his engine. You can see it in the video.
There was a yellow flag.
19/20 yrs old. not 17.
swerved to get out of his way??? he was outside of his car right??? if he truely did this he needs to pay the consiquences!
Holy crap.
This is a sad situation. Tony Stewart obviously did not intend to hit Kevin Ward. But you have to say to yourself. What kind of an idiot gets out of their car in the middle of a race just because your car got bumped into the wall? What kind of immature kid does that? Stupid is as Stupid does
I would have thought one of the first things they teach you in racing is that unless you see smoke/flames or someone on the radio tells you to get out, you should stay in the car until someone tells you its clear to get out, especially on what sounds like an underlit track. A very sad situation for all involved.
“What kind of immature kid” indeed.
Warren..
I have watched racing for MANY years!! And i guess by your way of thinking, all race car drivers must be immature idiots!! Because i have seen just about every one of them get out of their cars and run at or throw their helmet at a car that wrecked them!! And Tony Stewart, has done it just as many or more times then any other drivers!! And Stewart is known for being an ass!! And i hope he is kicked out of racing for good!!
And run into traffic? Yeah right. That guy should be nominated for a Darwin award.
“The back wheel “made contact with Stewarts right tire and landed about 25 feet from where he started.””
Should ‘the back wheel’ be ‘Kevin Ward’ or am I completely reading it wrong?
Your right, it should be Kevin Ward, They wrote it wrong..
NASCAR, it’s time to put Tony Stewart out of the business. BAN him for life…as an owner, as a driver, and any other part of the sport.
The police, “No charges are imminent”. They didn’t hesitate saying this. What, has the professional driving Stewart ever been called as an expert witness to testify in criminal traffic incidents for police agencies and DA offices? Why give such a knee jerk response to this.
Reading the account and watching the video up on Deadspin, I’m having trouble imagining that this was accidental.
The guy was wearing all black and standing in the middle of a race track. You’re saying there’s no chance Stewart just didn’t see him until it was too late?
Regardless of intent, the video is horrific. I wish I didn’t see it.
It was during a yellow. I don’t know a lot about racing, but I can imagine minds easing and sort of… taking a break from the extreme focus green racing demands when that yellow hits. I think it’s entirely possible that, while seeing him was certainly possible, Stewart’s mind was elsewhere for a moment, and it quickly became too late. There are no excuses to make for Stewart, but I just wouldn’t jump directly to him trying to hit him intentionally.
No one revs their engine when they are about to try to “Miss” someone. He did not even try to brake.
Do you know how those Sprint cars work, Green?
Here’s the video before it gets pulled. Looks unintentional. [m.youtube.com]
that kid walked out into traffic, looks like Stewart’s car swerved because the rear tire had hit Ward
Who walks around and points angrily on a race track with machines going that fast? Dude just got Darwin’d and there’s no way Stewart had any malcontent in his heart in this age of TV, video, cell phones, etc..
Literally every race car driver ever, that’s who.
After seeing the video, it’s definitely the other drivers fault right? I’m no racing expert but I am a preserving your life expert and walking into the middle of a race track and pointing your finger is high on the list of things to avoid.
I’m sorry the man died, but he went out of his racecar during a live race dressed in black at night in a not well-lit race track and walk into the path the cars were driving in.
This is just evolution happening in real time.
Wrecked drivers getting out of their cars and throwing a tantrum happened in pretty much every single race I saw when I was a NASCAR fan in high school. It’s just what they do. Should they do it? Of course not. It’s always extremely dangerous, but it doesn’t change the fact that this happens all the time (and Tony Stewart himself has done it more than once.)
It doesn’t make him an idiot or a hothead kid, it just makes him like every other driver ever. It’s a tragedy regardless.
Honestly, that just makes it seem like “every other driver ever” is indeed an idiot.
It’s just an idiotic thing to do, it doesn’t matter if every other driver does it, like I said, that only means they are idiots too.
Just as Stewart gets to Ward you can hear Stewarts engine rev, why would he hit the accelerator?
It looks to me (judging only by this video) like Stewart might have been trying to give him a little scare but clipped him instead. As much as I dislike Tony Stewart, I can’t imagine that he would purposely run somebody over.
I think that is exactly what happened. I don’t think it was an intentional run down, just a try to intimidate that went bad. At a minimum it’s vehicular manslaughter. I feel for Ward’s family and I hate it for Stewart, his life is forever changed.
The revving sound you here is from a car closer to the camera and microphone station and not from the other side of the track, I assume…
I shouldn’t have watched the video. Whether intentional or not, whether the kid was a moron for walking around the track or not, it’s a sad sad thing. And Stewart isn’t racing today, so time for update #428
The kid starts to yell at the blue car if you watched the video and the blue car lifts and slows down. Now remember you are supposed to stay in you car until emergency responders arrive to you, and the kid got out of his car, wearing a black fire suit, so ad the blue car slowed up Tony went to go to the outside of the blue car and the kid was there, where he should not have been, should have been still in his car
And that’s why you don’t walk into oncoming traffic, kids.
I am NOT a Tony Stewart or Smoke fan, but you can clearly see this other guy get very close to the moving cars and then when Tony goes to come by he almost steps in front of Stewarts car and on a dirt track the cars can easily slide any direction.
It’s amazing how on all these sites the comments people are leaving saying it was Tonys fault. Most of these people have never gotten to experience the feeling of being in a race…they don’t understand what it takes to drive a sprint car or any kind of race car. For one he didn’t “fish tail” the kid. Tony was sliding up like these cars do and the kid ran out of room/ hit the wall. Then gets out of his car almost gets hit once then it happens. These cars pull hard to the right if he did gas it…it was to try to avoid him but didn’t have enough time. For all the people saying it was on purpose and he murdered him please go back to your local mini-put/go cart track
Yeah, there’s no way I’m watching that video.
Last night Tony Stewart hit and killed a young man while the caution flag was out. From what I seen so far, it looks like a deliberate accent. What I mean by this is Tony meant to scare Ward, but not hit him. But never mind that, the fact that ESPN has spent the whole morning talking about how his will hurt his career and his team is killing me. Not on menchon of the Ward and how his family is doing today. It reminds me of OJ killing two people, but it was all about OJ, not the victims and their family. For Tiger Woods, it was about golf and is he ever going win again, not that he ruined is family and he is a disgusting person. That is where we are in this country. If you are liked or famous who cares about the other guy. I pray for the Ward family.
ESPN’s morality is guided by one thing…..$.
You have to wonder what the hell Kevin Ward Jr. was thinking by walking right onto the track and intentionally getting in the path of numerous speeding vehicles.
It is a tragedy he’s dead, but he must shoulder most of the blame for that.
Tony Stewart is a notorious asshole.
But understand,all of you Stewart haters, that what you’re actually suggesting is that he intentionally KILLED another person. That. He. INTENTIONALLY. Killed… Someone.
We don’t know what actually was going on in Stewart’s head, but I have an incredibly hard time believing that this man who has been driving cars for a living, and who has had confrontations on every circuit he’s driven, just snapped and murdered another person.
Or that…like tens of thousands of hotheaded men in bars and sporting events have done before him…he lost his temper, tried to ‘buzz’ the kid, got too close, and a tragedy resulted.
Or maybe it was completely accidental, with zero remorse. No one but Stewart will ever really know.
I usually watch graphic shit all the time online but the more I watched this kid walk out on the track the more a feeling of dread came over me. I can’t watch the accident. Too fucking sad. Stay out of the way of racecars, kids, relevance of intent to harm debatable.
I think Tony won’t be able to race again.
Make sure to keep your sensational headline up and incorrect first paragraph about him doing it on purpose when investigators and video proof say that it is not the case at all.
Have respect for the dead. We all make mistakes Ward Jr made one that cost his life. God bless the Ward family
NY Penal Code:
S 125.15 Manslaughter in the second degree.
A person is guilty of manslaughter in the second degree when:
1. He recklessly causes the death of another person; or
2. He commits upon a female an abortional act which causes her death,
unless such abortional act is justifiable pursuant to subdivision three
of section 125.05; or
3. He intentionally causes or aids another person to commit suicide.
Manslaughter in the second degree is a class C felony.
Would be interesting to not determine before a full grand jury investgiation if his driving was “reckless” or not with a man on the track or under yellow caution.
You can hear Stewarts car accelerate right before he hits Ward
Read my post Sally it’ll explain everything. Why would he have to speed up to kill anyone you could run over someone goin .5 mph and kill them
So #45 sees Ward and avoids him, but Tony’s car doesn’t, swerves in his direction, and clips him. Not saying it intentional but most of the takes posted so far don’t match the video.
If you listen to the engine RPM’s suddenly increase as he approaches the driver standing in the track he was trying to swing the rear of the car around slightly and pepper the guy with dirt & debri as he was driving past him,. Unfortunately he was too close and hit the guy with the rear of his car. The sudden reving from the motor and motion of his car confirms this.
Kevin Ward did what hundreds of race car drivers have done since Ive been watching nascar in 1970. They get pissed on a bad bump or move, get out of their car and the sh-t starts. Hell, Tony Stewart has done it many times himself. I believe that Stewart was just trying to scare the kid when he drove past him which is why he ripped the accelerator but clipped him and killed him. Involuntary manslaughter probably reduced to probation with community service. Nascar will quietly erase him from the sport, as his sponsors are already figuring out the precarious liability they’re in. Insurance will pay his family a substantial sum and Stewart will be forever known as the asshole driver who killed a young driver because of his ego and quietly fade away as the France family will not tolerate a massive tarnish to their image with this moron driving.
without a smoking gun such as communications with his radio team or a visual inside Stewart’s car, i have trouble believing there will be criminal charges. But he will almost certainly face civil liability. No matter how negligent Ward was in his own death, Stewart could’ve done more to avoid the accident.
There is enough for a grand jury. He caused the death of a human being. A trial will allow him to provide his innocence over clear and convincing evidence. That level of evidence is not necessary for the grand jury supoena.
With the race already under caution and everybody except Stewart slowing down on the track, Ward did what so many drivers have done in the past. He climbed out of the safety of his car and waited until Stewart was coming back around and vented his frustration towards Stewart.
Stewart had no problem seeing Ward as he was pointing at him and probably giving Stewart the finger.
The only way for Stewart to retaliate at this point was to rev the engine as he was closing in on Ward, drop the clutch and try to spray him with dirt as he drove away. Again listen to the video sound and there is no doubt this is what Stewart was attempting to do. Does anyone really think all Stewart was doing was just reving the engine, I don’t!
But when the rear end of the car broke traction and began to move in Wards direction they were already too close to one another at that point.
There was no reason for Stewart to even come remotely close to Ward other than just trying to rub it in his face that he put him into the wall. Stewart could have stayed on the inside of the track, but he chose to be up high on the track right where he left Wards car wrecked against the wall.
Sprint cars don’t have clutches, dude. And Stewart clearly wasn’t going any faster than the car in front of him which also nearly hit Ward. Ward is walking into Stewart’s car. Stewart, like the others. is not low on the track because that is where the emergency vehicles are. Not to mention the fact that the front wings on sprint cars obstruct the driver’s vision a lot. Everyone who really knows something about sprint car racing thinks Stewart is not at fault.
Anyone that thinks Tony Stewart did not intentionally run him over is fooling themselves.
Only an ignorant blind backwards mind, would not be able to see the truth! Stewart needs to pay!
Very sad! He was so young. Tragic. I suggest watching the video frame by frame. When you do i’s clear that when Tony hits the throttle the rear end of the car moves away from the victim (closer to camera as if to avoid hitting him). Keep in mind too that the only way to move a car on a dirt track is with throttle. I think if Tony was trying to hit him he would have done it head on which would do more damage.
Who knows what really happened but any driver knows this kind of situation ends his career and probably all his money in legal fees etc. Hard to imagine Tony would throw away his life/career/wealth to hit someone and lose it all over a little dirt race like this.
From my SCCA experience from working the track as a Corner Marshall I can tell you getting out of your car and running into oncoming traffic on a hot track is breaking ALL the rules. He should have stayed in his car and waited for help and taken his issues to Tony after the race. If he did get out he should have headed for the wall and stood on the wall or gone over the wall if that was an option. On a hot track drivers are never suppose to get out and start running thru traffic regardless of the situation (you always keep something like your car or a wall between you and the oncoming cars).
Further on a hot track… even corner workers are not suppose to cross a hot track. Even on cautions. If a car crashes and catches fire on the inside where a corner works are they can hop a wall and approach car to help driver. But if a car goes off the outside (even if it goes up in flames) corner marshals aren’t suppose to cross a hot track on a yellow flag b/c it puts not only the driver who is in the burning car at risk but the corner marshals who are crossing the track as well as the drivers who are in oncoming traffic.
I hate to blame anyone for something like this… but it’s a very serious safety violation to get out of your car and run around the track into oncoming traffic. Wearing a black suit on a dark track at night doesn’t help matters at all. Any way you slice this… it’s terrible day for both families and racing in general.
I agree that Ward was stupid for running out on the track, but you hear the other drivers as they pass Ward that they are slowing down, Stewart, who caused the original accident came around the track, and hit the accelerator, you can hear his engine rev up just before he hits Ward, I don’t think he hit the to avoid Ward. At the very least Stewart is guilty of criminal negligence. He does not have to intend on killing Ward, to be responsible, He had a deadly weapon in his hands and he used it in a dangerous or careless way that caused the death on another. Even if Ward were standing in the middle of the track giving the bird to Stewart as he drove by, Stewart would have a duty try and avoid Ward. I think Stewart was trying to intimidate the kid and brush by him, but it resulted in death. This is the second death Stewart has been involved in, were the victim was not in a car, and the third type accident Stewart has been involved with, if you include the 19 year old girl that was paralyzed. Stewart took responsibility for causing that accident as well. Three people have been hurt or killed by this guy, what, you want him to keep driving. I hope it’s not your son or daughter next. No, lets keep going, go NASCAR, as long as your successful and a celebrity you go by your own rules. Nothing justifies killing someone, over what, a XXXing race.
Funny everyone puts blame on Stewart..watch the video close when he gassed it the rear of the car went away from Ward..trying to miss him..if it had been anyone else ot would have been labeled another tragic accident at the track but since it just happend to be Stewart everyone is saying it was intentional.Ward…R.I.P.and GOD be with his family should not have gotten out of his car..but he did and the accident followed not Stewart intentionally running him down.For those of you who haven’t been in a racecar on a track you wouldnt understand.Helmet on.lack of peripheral vision..not to mention someone charging your car..all adds up to what we see happen in the video…He did what he could to miss him but everyone hears the car rev and its intentional…no that was control him trying to miss a pissed driver..
To me, it looks like it’s a really bad idea to be wearing black when it’s dark at night and walk in the middle of the road while cars are driving fast.
On the other hand, if so many of you are correct in that he was trying to scare Ward and his scare tactic went south, then, I hope they charge him to the fullest extent of the law for murder.