Tour De France Stage Winner Tries To Kiss Podium Girl, Gets Sternly Rejected

Italian cyclist Vicenzo Nibali won the second stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, capturing the yellow jersey and a spot on the podium between two lovely ladies. It was the first ever Tour stage win for the excited Nibali, but not everyone shared his enthusiasm.
Shortly after being presented with the yellow jersey, Nibali planted a couple of kisses on the woman to his right. When he tried to work the same magic on the lady to his left, he was abruptly stonewalled.
The video above has the full exchange, but here’s the money shot in GIF form (courtesy of FTW):
It wasn’t all bad for Nibali. Obviously he won a Tour de France stage. And see the stuffed lion his harsh humiliator receives in the clip above? Nibali went right ahead and planted one on it:
Can you blame her?
Dude’s got a camel toe!
Good for her. Just because you won a bike race doesn’t mean you get to rape kiss somebody.
Rape kiss? Are we renting space to a Women’s Studies forum? Watch the video. It’s a European style peck on the cheeks.
Well, she’s fired.
Its called the bise (sounds like “beeze”). it is a traditional french greeting that is common all over eurasia and in the middle east. The second girl probably didn’t relive she was commiting a faux pas