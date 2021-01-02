Trevor Lawrence’s decorated collegiate career might have come to an end on Friday night. While nothing is official until he says so, it is believed that Lawrence will punch his ticket to Jacksonville as soon as possible by entering the 2021 NFL Draft, where he will go No. 1 overall. That decision is coming a little sooner than expected, though, as Clemson got rocked by Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, 49-28.

Lawrence played well — 33-for-48, 400 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a rushing touchdown — but it was nowhere near enough to withstand a record-setting night by opposing gunslinger Justin Fields, who threw for six scores on the vaunted Tiger defense. Now, for the second time in his collegiate career, Lawrence lost, and the NFL appears to be in his future.

The good news is he already has a pro’s ability to interact with the media. Lawrence made the executive decision to grow out his mustache, and in an unfortunate turn of events for one reporter on his postgame media call, that lip sweater got critiqued by someone who forgot to hit mute.

During Trevor Lawrence's Presser, somebody was unmuted and shared their opinion on Trevor's mustache. His reaction was priceless😂 pic.twitter.com/9C1gm37qN3 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) January 2, 2021

Lawrence, to his credit, was cool, calm, and collected here, and instead of letting frustrations from the evening boil over, he handled this well. And for reporters everywhere, let this be a lesson: Don’t say stuff on a call that you’d feel bad about if you didn’t mute your phone.