Love Is Dead: War Machine And Christy Mack Are (Maybe) Breaking Up

Assuming that Tito Ortiz and Jenna Jameson never get back together, the loving relationship between Bellator fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver and adult film star Christy Mack is our favorite porn-to-MMA romance. She got PROPERTY OF WAR MACHINE tattooed on her shoulder. He gets so mad at the Internet that he’ll punch himself in the face to keep from murdering strangers and last month made a bunch of jokes about how he’d raped her. If they can’t stay together forever, who can?
Unfortunately love is dead, and we’re going to be alone forever, because War Machine and Christy Mack might be done. Last night, a display of Internet affection ultimately revealed that Mack had left the couple’s home after hacking Warmie’s e-mail and finding out that he’s still in love with his deported ex-wife. Whoops!
If you’re confused about the 143 thing, they’re quoting a song by Musiq Soulchild, because of course they are.
Despite their love, the couple spent all night passive-aggressively subtweeting each other. Here’s the story from War Machine’s perspective:
Yes, lol. And here’s the story from “CM” (pipe bomb!):
At some point they started responding to the subtweets, and it just got sadder and sadder.
I really hope they aren’t breaking up. War Machine should be honest with his ex-wife and/or direct her to his Twitter which is full of tons of pictures of him boinking Christy Mack, and Christy should look at her shoulder and remember that she is property. That’s easy, right?
If that doesn’t work, both of them should start dating Tito Ortiz.
This whole time I thought 143 was something Sal the Stockbroker’s wife came up with when she was texting her emotional friend. Everything I know has been called into question.
Great, there goes my morning. WHAT’S THE POINT NOW?
I am still laughing about this. War Machine is the dumbest and this makes me happy.
Also, regarding Twitter, (of course) Tito Ortiz, and dumb ideas, Tito, Ken and Frank Shamrock, Rampage, and Randy Couture (Maybe also Ryan since he just got cut?) are planning an “invasion” of the UFC 20th anniversary event. Or at least “buying tickets” (Yeah, right, like Ken Shamrock can afford tickets to a UFC event) and refusing to leave should Dana want to kick them out.
Or I could have finished writing about this.
sorry burnsy :(
I should have check the comments before tweeting at you, LobMob.
I’m not sure how old the song is but.
143…A popular pager number to communicate “I love you”
[en.wikipedia.org]
I was going to say that 143 means “I love you,” 823 means “Thinking of you,” 187 means “I’m going to kill you,” 423 means… I forget what 423 means. The point is I’m old and used to have a beeper.
TIL
1 letter in the word I
4 letters in the word love
3 letters in the word you
also i hate people
@Burnsy: 423 means “call me now”. I don’t know if you’re necessarily old or if it’s that you’re from Florida.
Didn’t he also get arrested for beating up one of his porn star girlfriends? Isn’t she a porn actress who gets fucked for money? Isn’t he? My god if these two can’t make it literally anyone else in the entire world can still have a successful relationship.
Just as a disclaimer, that whooshing sound you hear?
That’s the joke, going right over your head.
It’s like my dad always told me: never trust someone with a neck tattoo.
All I keep hearing when I read this:
[www.youtube.com]
When you combine this with yesterday’s post that Steve Austin was on an MMA podcast, is there anything about this story that doesn’t confirm the overall doucheyness of MMA? I like porn, but if you know a lot about a porn star you’re on an idiot’s level.
Hmm. . . 138 is I love you. I only know this because some very attractive women named Kenda Perez and Nicole Aniston are pouring a new brand of water called 138 all over their incredibly tight bodies.
I’ve never really been into tattoo chicks, but when I found this Christy Mack a couple months ago due of this site’s posts about War Machine, I have a whole new appreciation for it. She absolutely does it for me.
Terrible morons are terrible and moronic.