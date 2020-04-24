After being selected fifth overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday night by the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa explained just how hard the pre-draft process was leading up to his selection.

Not only because of he had to rehab the horrific right hip injury he suffered back in November, but apparently also because, while he was working out in Nashville in the lead-up to the draft, his car was “destroyed” by a tornado.

“It was about 1 a.m., sirens were going off and I was sleeping,” Tagovailoa told the Dolphins media on a call after being selected. “Right when I woke up, three to four minutes later, a tornado sweeps through my complex.”

Tua says his car got "destroyed" while training in Nashville when a tornado struck the area in March. "It was about 1 am, sirens were going off and i was sleeping. right when i woke up, 3-4 min later a tornado sweeps through my complex." — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) April 24, 2020

At least two dozen people reportedly died as a result of the horrific tornado that hit Nashville in early March, as it ravaged that community. Tagovailoa luckily avoided any physical harm, but it was surely a scary experience and caused some serious damage to his property.

Though the process of getting to the NFL was difficult for Tagovailoa, he ended up a top-five pick and will take the reins of a Dolphins franchise that is in position to compete early in his career. And happily, Tagovailoa can probably afford to find a new car now, too.