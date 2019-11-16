Tua Tagovailoa Was Carted Off After Getting Injured While Alabama Was Up By 28

Disaster appeared to have struck for the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. The Tide was looking to rally back after last week’s loss to LSU, and for much of the first half against Mississippi State, they were well on their way to doing that. But with just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter and Alabama up, 35-7, superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury.

Tagovailoa had been playing on a bad ankle, but this appears to have been something new. He scrambled looking to make something happen and was taken down, at which point he was on the field in serious pain.

It got to the point where Tagovailoa, who appeared to be bleeding, had to be helped onto a cart and brought into the locker room.

The news was somehow worse than aggravating his bad ankle. According to Molly McGrath of ESPN, Tagovailoa was screaming in pain due to an apparent hip injury.

As Nick Saban told ESPN, this was slated to be Tagovailoa’s final drive of the game before Alabama turned to his backup.

#Bama coach Nick Saban at halftime interview on Tua: "That was going to be his last series. We were going to put Mac in and we said ‘Let’s put Tua in before the half for 2-minute (drill) just for practice." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 16, 2019

We will certainly keep you updated as more info comes in about this injury, but this is an absolutely terrible turn of events. Tagovailoa is an excellent player and might be the lynchpin to Alabama’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff.