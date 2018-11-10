Tua Tagovailoa Left Another Alabama Game Due To His Injured Knee

Getty Image

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been beyond dominant this season, to the point that you can make the case this is the best team Nick Saban has had during his tenure in Tuscaloosa. At the heart of this has been Tua Tagovailoa, as the sophomore signal caller has been absolutely electric under center for the Crimson Tide. He’s an overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and his dynamic, dual-threat abilities are something that we haven’t really seen at Alabama under Saban.

An issue has popped up in recent weeks, however, as Tagovailoa has been dealing with a knee injury. He has been able to play through it, but a few times in the Crimson Tide’s last handful of times, Tagovailoa has aggravated the bum wheel.

The latest example of this came against Mississippi State on Saturday. The Bulldogs’ aggressive defense got to Tagovailoa a few times, and at one point in the third quarter with the Tide up 21-0, he took a shot to the knee and went down hard.