Tua Tagovailoa Will Leave Alabama And Declare For The NFL Draft

LSU superstar Joe Burrow is the presumptive No. 1 pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, but another SEC quarterback is officially one of the class’s most fascinating prospects. Tua Tagovailoa announced on Monday that he will forgo his senior season at Alabama and enter the draft.

Tagovailoa was one of the best college football quarterbacks in recent memory, rocketing to stardom as a halftime replacement for Jalen Hurts in the National Championship Game two seasons ago. Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to a comeback win over Georgia

Though the frontrunner to win the Heisman in 2019, Tagovailoa battled injuries throughout the season, including an ankle sprain in October that required surgery, a similar procedure to one had on his other ankle a season earlier. He later suffered a dislocated hip against Mississippi State which required surgery to repair. He didn’t play in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, pictured on the sideline in his jersey and sweats using a single crutch to move around.

His press conference on Monday was a sendoff of sorts from Alabama and head coach Nick Saban, who certainly appreciate what he brought to the Tide.

Some extremely early projections have Tagovailoa going in the first round of the NFL Draft, and there’s always a need for quarterback talent in the league. But his injuries and questions about his rehab timetable will make his prospects intriguing as the current season wraps up and teams look to the future.