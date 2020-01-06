Getty Image
Sports

Tua Tagovailoa Will Leave Alabama And Declare For The NFL Draft

TwitterContributing Writer

LSU superstar Joe Burrow is the presumptive No. 1 pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, but another SEC quarterback is officially one of the class’s most fascinating prospects. Tua Tagovailoa announced on Monday that he will forgo his senior season at Alabama and enter the draft.

Tagovailoa was one of the best college football quarterbacks in recent memory, rocketing to stardom as a halftime replacement for Jalen Hurts in the National Championship Game two seasons ago. Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to a comeback win over Georgia

Though the frontrunner to win the Heisman in 2019, Tagovailoa battled injuries throughout the season, including an ankle sprain in October that required surgery, a similar procedure to one had on his other ankle a season earlier. He later suffered a dislocated hip against Mississippi State which required surgery to repair. He didn’t play in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, pictured on the sideline in his jersey and sweats using a single crutch to move around.

His press conference on Monday was a sendoff of sorts from Alabama and head coach Nick Saban, who certainly appreciate what he brought to the Tide.

Some extremely early projections have Tagovailoa going in the first round of the NFL Draft, and there’s always a need for quarterback talent in the league. But his injuries and questions about his rehab timetable will make his prospects intriguing as the current season wraps up and teams look to the future.

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×