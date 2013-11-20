TUF 18’s Cody Bollinger Wants To Whoop Barack Obama’s ‘Little Ass’ For Being A Secret Muslim

Former The Ultimate Fighter contestant and current World Series Of Fighting signee Cody Bollinger knows you have to live as an example and practice what you preach, so he’s spreading the positivity of selfless Christian love in a Facebook post threatening to kick (or “whoop”) U.S. President Barack Obama’s “little ass” for being anti-Christian and a Top Secret Muslim.
It’s the kind of thing you probably see on your Facebook wall all the time. The only difference is that when your mom or ignorant cousin or whoever becomes a television personality and signs a six figure contract with a sports promotion, their goofy opinions sometimes end up on a comedy sports blog where basement-dwelling nerds like myself get to sit and laugh and point at them.
The challenge, which Obama will no doubt step up to once he’s done Skyping with BatKid and filling out his NCAA tournament brackets:
At least he didn’t post a BitStrip.
A few notes:
1. We live in a country that grants its citizens a thing called “Freedom Of Speech,” which stupid people often interpret as “I can say whatever I want with no consequences and you just have to deal with it,” so what’re you gonna do?
2. MMA fighters are not the best at expressing opinions or emotions, so “I will kick the President’s little ass for being a Muslim” probably equates to, “man, I sure am disappointed in the President” in Regular People Speak. We’re lucky (or unlucky, as it were) that Cody didn’t just scream a bunch of curse words at his computer and expect them to activate Facebook.
3. Obama’s got about three inches and 40 pounds on Bollinger. How little does he think his ass is?
nothing says “ultimate fighter” like wanting to beat up a 50 year old former law professor
indeed.
I not sure what does say ultimate fighter since it isn’t actually a thing
I remain optimistic that all MMA fighters are always one good beating away from the truth.
Hmmm…I wonder if he wants to teabag him.
Well, he’s not getting paid for his brains….
Well seeing as Jon Jones agreed to beat up Richie Incognito without knowing who he is. I’m sure he could do the same thing for this scrub since he too is taller and heavier than he is.
The thought of this guy getting the shit kicked out of him by the secret service makes me smile.
Too much ‘Murica for me…
I always love the “explain how Romney would have done better” retort from the retards. Umm, maybe if you compared the two’s resumes, looked at what they had done in the past, and listened to what they were saying. Face it, your guy is a complete failure, who at worst is trying to destroy everything America stands for. At best, he’s just an imbecile who has no clue what he is doing, and is leading the country down the path to destruction.
Just apologize for picking the wrong guy, and promise to either stay at home next election, or do some fucking research before you leave the house
I’m sorry…I’m supposed to apologize for not picking the guy who is a Mormon?
Right someone who voted for Romney telling other people to do research? Son I am dissapoint.
He’s an uppity born in Kenya, Halfrican, Muslim, radical Christian, Socialist, racist, Jew controlled, homo loving, CIA operative, imbecile, and complete failure, and your guy lost – twice. Maybe – just maybe – you want to take a moment to reflect on how the GOP could, not only, totally fuck up the election but not see it coming.
Are you sure you’re not the stupid ones?
I listened to what Romney was saying. It just completely contradicted his resume.
Maybe you could run McCain again? That worked so well before.