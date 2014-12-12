TUF 20, UFC On Fox And WSoF, Three Titles, Two Nights – Live Discussion

Hey fight fans! This weekend is packed full of action, with all sorts of punches, kicks, chokes, locks, and slams! Let’s find out what’s going on when so everyone is prepared for a two-day Live Discussion!
FRIDAY
The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale
I am super pumped for this card, y’all! TUF 20 was a great season of The Ultimate Fighter, and now we are at the live finale and the card is packed with rad strawweight action. Things kick off at 6:00 PM ET on Fight Pass, with Angela Hill taking on Emily Kagan and Aisling Daly fighting Alex Chambers. On Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 PM ET, the regular prelims begin with four more strawweight fights. There’s Tecia Torres taking on Angela Magana, Joanne Calderwood facing tiny Seo Hee Ham, bitter rivals Bec Rawlings fights Heather Jo Clark, and Felice Herrig stops taking selfies long enough to fight Lisa Ellis.
The main card will stay on Fox Sports 1, and the action kicks off at 9:00 PM ET. Jessica Penne and Randa Markos square off as the losing semi-finalists, and then we move on to some Dude Fights. Next up is a pair of lightweight scraps as Joe Proctor faces Yancy Medeiros and Karl James Noons fights Daron Cruickshank. The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and the overweight Charles Oliveira.
The main event will be a five round fight to determine the first ever UFC Strawweight champion. Former Invicta title holder and the #1 ranked fighter on TUF 20, Carla “Cookie Monster” Esparza brings her wrestling singlet to the table against #7 “Thug” Rose Namajunas. That should be a really good fight!
SATURDAY
Things start off early here, as the Fight Pass prelims begin at 3:30 PM ET. Wrestling mega-star Henry Cejudo will be making his debut, so if you like single legs, check that out! The regular prelims will be on Fox Sports 1 at 5:00 PM ET. I’m really looking forward to Joe Riggs fighting Ben Saunders. The main draw, though is the People’s Main event as two undefeated strawweights, Claudia Gadelha and Joanna Jedrzejczyk square off, with the winner potentially becoming the first challenger to Friday’s strawweight champion.
The main card will be on Fox, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Friday’s fights don’t have anyone over 155 pounds, so the main card here has three heavyweight bouts, as Matt Mitrione fights Gabe Gonzaga, Alistair Overeem welcomes Stefan Struve back to the octagon, and in the main event, Junior Dos Santos clashes with Stipe Miocic. That should be a good crop of fights!
Also on Saturday night is the return of the World Series of Fighting. Prelims start at 7:00 PM on MMAJunkie.com, and I don’t know who any of those dudes are. The main card will begin at 9:00 PM ET on NBC Sports, and there are two titles at stake. Rich Glenn is putting his featherweight belt on the line against Lance Palmer, while welterweight champion Rousimar Palhares defends against Jon Fitch. That should be an interesting matchup.
BOXING
There is also apparently HBO and Showtime Boxing on Saturday night. Tim Bradley fights Diego Chaves on HBO starting at 10:00 PM, while Devon Alexander and Amir Khan square off on Showtime at 9:00 PM ET. I don’t know much about boxing, but I’ll probably try to watch some of those fights.
JDS takes a decision in a rad fight
Jessica: 5-7
Seth: 6-6
Spilled: 6-6
Vince: 8-3
Burnsy: 5-7
Too bad neither of these guys has finishing power left.
NUT SHOT, EVERYBODY DRINK!
Any second now
poor junior two saints
Stipe doesn’t look spectacular, Dos Santos looks bad.
Two Santas just looks slow.
Combos Stipe!
Really nice, formal handshake by Miocic.
Alright. WSOF is on! Some nice fights
RDA decisions Nate Diaz via leg kicks
Jessica: 4-7
Seth: 5-6
Spilled: 6-5
Vince: 7-3
Burnsy: 5-6
Poor WSOF waiting on a Northern Iowa/VCU basketball game. How many people are watching that?
i keep flipping over to nbc sports and see shitty pre-february college basketball and i just go UGH
I just woke the dog up laughing at Diaz slapping dos Anjos.
30-24
There is nothing that makes me happier in MMA than watching a Diaz take an ass whipping
I have a feeling Anderson Silva is taking notes.
I edit that by saying first I love watching one of the guilty wife beaters take an ass whipping. Then a Diaz.
This is a little rough to watch.
He’s still talking shit though. That makes it not so bad.
There’s your respect, Diaz!
yeah, this is getting brutal
Fucking Goldberg is ridicuous.
10-8.
Yeah, pulverize those legs, Rafael!
Take it to the ground Diaz!
Chop dem legs.
Wow. Nate missed weight that badly? What the fuck, Diaz?
I’m not a smart man, but I don’t know how you miss by 4 pounds, other than you just don’t give a crap.
Mauro Renallo looks like a dorky Seth MacFarlane.
BALD MAN REASONABLE VOLUME DISCUSSION TIME
This is dumb.
That may be, but god damn is the boxing coverage dated. The announcer is straight out of the 80s.
If Cormier pushes the pace, the fight will just end more quickly.
When’s Paul Harris fight? I want to keep this night of insanity going
card starts in 7 minutes, he’s the main event, so at least an hour from now
Stipe should walk out to Everybody Hurts.
Is JDS in a frat?
Sir Charles lost like $100k already.
Red shirt got left hanging for the bro hug.
What a terrible exchange that was.
These results are not pleasing me, but the wings I just had… they knocked me out.
I’ve got a hankering, now.
Dang, just missed the KO. Did Struve try and kickbox with Overeem?
Strategery.
Yeah, they were sparring, then ‘eem took Struve to the mat and eventually pounded him out.
not really
struve got taken down, tried a little bit of guard work, but overeem just groundedly pounded him
Overeem TKOs Struve, blah
Jessica: 4-6
Seth: 5-5
Spilled: 6-4
Vince: 6-3
Burnsy: 5-5
god damn it again
gah
Let’s go Struve and your tall ass
Mitrione TKOs Gabe in the first and I am cry
Jessica: 4-5
Seth: 5-4
Spilled: 5-4
Vince: 5-3
Burnsy: 5-4
God damn it all
blah
What are the odds that Nate doesn’t even come out to fight?
I give it 50/50.
still hate mitrione
I will never understand the MMA writers who act like they hate covering the UFC.
Please finish Nate in the Octagon tonight, dos Anjos.
What statement is he making? That he hates living up to his end of a contract?