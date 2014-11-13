Two Members Of The Anaheim Ducks Were Diagnosed With The Mumps

#NHL
11.13.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

I’ve got the mumps, mumps, mumps,
Got the mumps, mumps, mumps,
Got the mumps, mumps, mumps,
I’m on FIRE!!!!!!!

Anaheim Ducks leading scorer Corey Perry and defenseman Francois Beauchemin both fell ill recently, and after doctor visits in which both players were given mouth swabs, their tests revealed they had the mumps. Perry has already missed four games as a result but has recently been cleared to resume practicing with the team. Beauchemin, who has missed two games so far, has not yet been cleared and is expected to be out a few more days. Team doctor Craig Milhouse said the virus is not serious and both players should have no trouble fighting it off.

“The mumps last about a week, the contagious period is about five to seven days after you start getting swollen glands. It’s not more serious [in adults], seems like it hits them a little harder. The body fights it off, it runs its course and it’s over with.”

It was not known how either player contracted the virus.

[LA Times]

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL
TAGSANAHEIM DUCKSCorey PerryFrancois BeaucheminmumpsNHL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP