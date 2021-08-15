Getty Image
Sports

Diamondbacks Pitcher Tyler Gilbert Became The Fourth Player In History To Throw A No-Hitter In Their First Start

TwitterAssociate Editor

For the eighth time this season, Major League Baseball has seen someone throw a no-hitter, and while every no-no is special, this one gave baseball fans something they hadn’t seen since 1953. The Arizona Diamondbacks sent Tyler Gilbert onto the mound on Saturday evening against the San Diego Padres, and in the first start of his Major League career, Gilbert did not allow a single hit en route to a 7-0 win.

Gilbert missed perfection due to three walks of Padres batters, but after letting Tommy Pham get on base to start the seventh inning, he managed to sit down every batter he faced for the remainder of the game. The final out came when Pham stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth and ripped the first pitch he saw to center field, where the ball landed in the glove of Starling Marte.

A former sixth round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies, Gilbert joined the Diamondbacks in the Rule 5 draft last season. Now, he joins a list of ballplayers who walked onto the bump for the first time and etched their names in the history books.

Gilbert struck out five batters and threw 102 pitches, 64 of them strikes, to get his no-no.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Phabo Is A Burgeoning ‘Soulquarius’ Whose Success Comes From Letting Go And Letting God
by:
×