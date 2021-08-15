For the eighth time this season, Major League Baseball has seen someone throw a no-hitter, and while every no-no is special, this one gave baseball fans something they hadn’t seen since 1953. The Arizona Diamondbacks sent Tyler Gilbert onto the mound on Saturday evening against the San Diego Padres, and in the first start of his Major League career, Gilbert did not allow a single hit en route to a 7-0 win.

Gilbert missed perfection due to three walks of Padres batters, but after letting Tommy Pham get on base to start the seventh inning, he managed to sit down every batter he faced for the remainder of the game. The final out came when Pham stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth and ripped the first pitch he saw to center field, where the ball landed in the glove of Starling Marte.

Tyler Gilbert throws the 8th no-hitter of the year. Wow. pic.twitter.com/cjpmjnvkk4 — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2021

Goosebumps. Tyler Gilbert is the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first MLB career start. pic.twitter.com/M76RIo838g — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2021

A former sixth round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies, Gilbert joined the Diamondbacks in the Rule 5 draft last season. Now, he joins a list of ballplayers who walked onto the bump for the first time and etched their names in the history books.

No-hitter in first MLB start:

ARI Tyler Gilbert, Aug 14 2021

SLB Bobo Holloman, May 6 1953

CIN Bumpus Jones, Oct 15 1892

SLB Ted Breitenstein, Oct 4 1891 — Doug Kern (@dakern74) August 15, 2021

Gilbert struck out five batters and threw 102 pitches, 64 of them strikes, to get his no-no.