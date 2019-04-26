Getty Image

One day after local authorities declined to bring charges of child abuse against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, for an incident that occurred back in March that led to Hill’s 3-year-old son suffering a broken arm, audio surfaced that has caused the decision to be called into question. The audio comes was acquired by KCTV5 News in Kansas City from Espinal, who viewed this as an “insurance policy.”

A recording of Tyreek Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal was an "insurance policy" for Crystal, given to a friend, was then given to KCTV. It's airing now. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 25, 2019

The recording includes 11 minutes of audio, and while, per Yahoo Sports, it is unclear if prosecutors had the tape prior to Wednesday, it is now in their possession.