Every great quarterback has a great wide receiver to compliment them. Montana and Rice. Brady and Moss. Now there’s Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs duo have become the most dangerous combination in the NFL, with Mahomes dropping insane deep balls perfectly into Hill’s arms while he speeds away for highlight touchdowns. When these two get clicking, they’re pretty unstoppable.

On Sunday, in the Chiefs matchup against the Bucs we saw this combo on display when Tyreek Hill had not one, but two long touchdown catches, as he tore the Bucs defense to shreds. He even topped the second touchdown off with a backflip into the endzone.

HE BACKFLIPPED INTO THE END ZONE pic.twitter.com/It5qWtUhT1 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 29, 2020

It’s almost mesmerizing to watch this happen to NFL defenses. Hill’s speed allows him to escape even the NFL’s fastest corners and with Mahomes arm he can place it perfectly in Hill’s arms so he doesn’t have to break stride. This performance against Tampa led to 200 yards for Hill in the first quarter alone. That stat sounds insane right? Well, it also puts him in territory for history. 336 yards is the NFL record set by Flipper Anderson in 1989.

Getting nearly 350 receiving yards sounds impossible, but with Mahomes tossing up the ball to someone as speedy as Hill it certainly feels like something that he can accomplish. The thing that might come between Hill and history isn’t the ability, but instead the Chiefs getting too large of a lead and pedaling off.