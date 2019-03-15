Getty Image

According to a report by Brooke Pryor and Steve Vockrodt of the Kansas City Star, standout Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is part of an investigation regarding “a battery incident that lists a juvenile as the victim.” Hill has not been arrested for the incident, which has his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, listed under “others involved” and reportedly involves the couple’s son, whose arm was broken.

In a statement, the Chiefs said “The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”

Hill, who earlier this offseason was reportedly in line to become perhaps the highest-paid wide receiver in football, has run into legal issues in the past. He was kicked off the Oklahoma State football team in Dec. 2014 for a domestic assault against a then-pregnant Espinal, one in which Hill “threw her around like a ragdoll” and “punched her in her face, busted her lip, punched her in her stomach and choked her,” according to the police report from the incident.

Hill pled guilty to domestic abuse by strangulation, and upon the completion of his probation requirements, the charge was expunged from his record last August.